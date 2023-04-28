Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund midfielder prefers a move to Real Madrid



Jude Bellingham is reportedly considering a move to Real Madrid.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of Manchester United’s prime midfield targets this summer.

Erik ten Hag is a fan of the player after watching his splendid performances for England in the world cup.

United lack depth in the middle of the park, and are crying out for technical quality.

Bellingham is one of the best young midfielders in the world.

At 19, he already has a great deal of experience playing in the Champions League.

He is physical, tenacious and agile, making him tailor-made for the Premier League.

However, Diario AS claim that the Englishman prefers a move to Madrid.

Los Blancos are preparing to negotiate a fee with Dortmund.

They are unwilling to pay over €120m for Bellingham despite him being their priority target.

His contract expires in 2026, and the Bundesliga club are keen on keeping him for at least another year.

The report mentions: “Madrid have been working on the signing of Bellingham for several months now. In March, AS reported that Los Merengues had sent a representative to Germany to sit down with the player and sell the club to him.”

“The visit appears to have been a productive one, as Bellingham has now chosen Madrid over City, who emerged as the club’s main competitors after Liverpool ended their interest.”

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.