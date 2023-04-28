Juventus reduce asking price for Dusan Vlahovic to €60 million



Juventus have reportedly reduced their asking price for striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian was originally valued north of €100m.

But according to AS, the Serie A giants have slashed €30 million off his fee and are now demanding in the range of €60m-€70m.

Juventus’ summer plans will depend mainly on whether they can secure Champions League football.

In case they miss out, the Turin giants will plan the sale of two stars – Vlahovic and Rabiot.

Vlahovic has not had the best season, but a player of his quality won’t be quiet for long.

United are in dire need of a striker.

Erik ten Hag has identified the number nine position as one that needs strengthening in the summer.

With Anthony Martial struggling to stay fit, United need a reliable goalscorer in their team.

The Red Devils have been linked to world-class names like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, who would both cost north of €100m.

At the given price, Vlahovic could be a far better deal.

The Serbian is one of the most deadly finishers across Europe and would benefit United enormously.

Creative wingers like Jadon Sancho and Antony would thrive with a centre forward ready to put the ball in the back of the net.

