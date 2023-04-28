Liverpool’s move for Man United target Mason Mount could soon collapse



Liverpool continue to lead the race for a summer move for Manchester United target Mason Mount, but a move could collapse if they miss out on European competition.

Mount’s contract will expire in June 2024, with his current club expected to sell him rather than allowing him to go on a free transfer next summer.

The Peoples Person recently reported that United were interested in a summer move for Mount as his future at the London club hangs in the balance.

The former Derby County and Vitesse midfielder has been a gem for Chelsea, especially under Thomas Tuchel. He has already won the Champions League starting in the 2021 final when the Blues beat Manchester City.

Wherever he moves to next, it will no doubt be a sensational move with a quality player clearly there.

Arsenal and Newcastle are also said to be showing an interest in the midfielder but talks are not advanced yet.

According to Football Insider, Mount’s priority is to compete for trophies and play regularly. So while Liverpool lead the race, it is said that European Qualification could play a huge role in the 24-year-old’s decision.

Liverpool are currently sitting in 7th place in the Premier League and look likely to miss out on Champions League football for the next season. There is still a chance they could fail to qualify for any European competition next season with Chelsea also falling short.

Mount has been a key player for his side in recent seasons and has had a reasonable season despite his club’s bad form. He has scored three goals and provided six assists in all competitions during this campaign, but has found himself out of the starting eleven lately.

This could be because he has failed to commit his future to the club. However, he has also struggled for fitness this season due to a couple of injuries along the way.

Liverpool’s interest comes as a result of Jurgen Klopp wanting to revamp his midfield following a poor season.

Jude Bellingham, who is also a Man United target, has reportedly rejected a move to Merseyside so far.

Erik ten Hag will no doubt have a busy summer ahead with plenty of other midfielder options included in the shortlist as well and he could find himself competing with Klopp over a number of names.

