Manchester United and Man City fans set for FA Cup final travel disruptions due to rail strikes



Manchester United and Manchester City fans planning on travelling to Wembley for the FA Cup final are set to experience significant travel disruptions after an announcement on rail strikes was made.

United beat Brighton on penalties to book their spot in the final where they will face their city rivals.

Pep Guardiola’s men brushed aside Sheffield United in a 3-0 victory courtesy of a hat-trick from Riyad Mahrez.

The Manchester derby final will be the first of its kind in the FA Cup’s history.

This is just the latest logistical nightmare to plague the all-Manchester FA Cup final to be held at the national stadium on June 3.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Met Police and the FA were set to hold talks over moving kick-off times in an effort to allow travelling supporters to plan for travel accordingly.

It was later confirmed that the game would start at 3 pm.

The Athletic reports on the announced rail strikes, “Manchester City and Manchester United fans are facing FA Cup final travel disruption after rail strikes were announced for the date of the Wembley showpiece.”

“The British trade union representing train drivers has confirmed three days of strike action by its members, including on June 3 — the day of the first Manchester derby in an FA Cup final.”

“Drivers at Avanti West Coast, the main direct train service from Manchester to London, are among those set to strike, meaning many Manchester-based supporters are likely to have to travel to the capital by road.”

The Athletic adds, “The latest strikes come after the Aslef union rejected a fresh offer from 16 train firms, after what it called a “risible” four per cent pay rise.”

Both United and City are working together with the respective fan groups as well as the FA in assessing the situation.

