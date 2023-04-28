Manchester United set to face Arsenal in New York during pre-season tour



Manchester United will face Arsenal in New York as part of the club’s summer pre-season tour of the USA.

United confirmed on the club’s official website that the game will take place on July 22 at the MetLife Stadium.

The clash against the Gunners will be United’s first Tour 2023 fixture after arriving in the US and will draw the curtain on a three-day stay in New York.

This is the first time in 12 years that the Red Devils will be in New York.

New York is the third location in the club’s pre-season tour in the country. United confirmed match details for games against Wrexham and Borussia Dortmund.

The match against Wrexham will be held in San Diego on 25 July. The Dortmund clash will occur in Las Vegas on 30 July.

Following the announcement of the Arsenal game, United’s Football Director, John Murtough expressed optimism that fans will turn out in large numbers to support the Reds.

He said, “Manchester United versus Arsenal is one the most famous and anticipated fixtures in the English football calendar and supporters from both clubs understand how big the rivalry between the two sides is.

“It’s great to be able to bring this match to New York and play in front of what I am sure will be a sell-out crowd.

“I know Erik and the squad are looking forward to starting their pre-season preparations in New York and utilising the great sporting facilities available to us in the city.”

Murtough added, “The last time United played in New York was in 2011, so we are excited to be returning after such a long wait. There is no better location to kick start the club’s Tour 2023,”

United outlined that the final fixture of Tour 2023 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

