Marcus Rashford continues red-hot goalscoring form in frustrating draw vs. Tottenham Hotspur



Manchester United threw away a two-goal lead gained in the first half against Tottenham Hotspur, to draw 2-2 and only clinch a single point last night.

United raced to a 2-0 lead at the break after goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Sancho shed first blood when he got on the end of a pass from Rashford while inside the Tottenham box. The 23-year-old took a few touches before curling it into the bottom-right corner.

Just a minute before the break, Rashford added a second for United when he received a brilliant long ball from Bruno Fernandes before ferociously firing it past Fraser Forster.

With Anthony Martial relegated to the bench, Rashford led the attack, with Sancho and Antony on either flank.

Rashford was United’s most dangerous man and the Englishman was a constant thorn in the side of the Tottenham defence.

His goal against Tottenham took the forward’s tally to 29 in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

To put Rashford’s contributions in front of goal this campaign into context, his 29 goals are the most of any United player in a season since Robin Van Persie in 2012/13, when a Sir Alex Ferguson-led side won the league. It is also now the most of any player in any post-Ferguson season.

Marcus Rashford has now scored 29 goals in all competitions for Man Utd this season, that’s the most any Man Utd player has scored since Robin Van Persie in 2012/13: RVP:

👕 48 appearances

⚽ 30 goals Rashford:

👕 50 appearances

⚽ 29 goals Firing on all cylinders. 🔥🔥🔥

Martial’s introduction in the second period saw Rashford restored to the left-wing position.

During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, Rashford registered three shots on target that required Forster to swing into immediate action. He also had two shots at goal that were not on target.

The 25-year-old tried seven dribbles, but he was only successful with three efforts. He also missed one big chance.

Rashford had 56 touches of the ball and an impressive pass accuracy of 85%. He also made one key pass.

He successfully delivered all three long balls he tried to their intended destinations. Rashford jumped into 11 ground duels and won four of them. He made one clearance and as many interceptions.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

As United gear up to face Aston Villa on Sunday with top four still on the line, the team will need Rashford to come up big again.

