Mason Greenwood believes his Manchester United career is over



Once considered to be among the brightest prospects in world football, times have changed for the controversial Mason Greenwood and he feels his time as a Manchester United player is up.

The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour over a year ago but those charges were dropped in February.

The Crown Prosecution Service had stated that charges had been dropped because of “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Greenwood feels he is finished at United

According to The Sun, he had hoped he would return by now but he is no closer into getting reintegrated into the first-team squad despite 12 weeks having gone since the club began its internal investigations.

The United academy graduate “has told pals he will never play for Man United again” and there is a chance that he will have to try his luck abroad.

“Mason believes he’s finished at United.

“He’s sat at home kicking his heels and very frustrated.

“He wants to get back playing football but realises his situation is very complicated and it’s his own doing.

“He is determined to play football again but doesn’t think he’ll ever pull on a United shirt ever again,” the report added.

Greenwood wants to move abroad

Despite those charges getting dropped, the forward has had to face opposition from players of the Manchester United women’s team as well as from partners of a few of his teammates.

Even club sponsors have been reluctant with the idea of having him back into the squad they are understood to want to avoid any kind of association with him that might hamper the brand’s name.

The striker will not be short of suitors should he choose to try and reignite his career abroad with AC Milan linked with a move for him while a number of Turkish and Chinese clubs are open to bringing him to their league.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.