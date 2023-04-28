Player ratings: Manchester United u21s 2-2 Tottenham u21s



Manchester United u21s were held to a draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Leigh Sports Village on Friday night. Here are our player ratings for the match:

Radek Vitek – 6.5 – Couldn’t have done much to stop Tottenham’s two goals which were brilliantly taken. Made a few saves and looked composed with the ball at his feet.

Marc Jurado – 6 – Had a back and forth fight with Romaine Mundle all night and although he was bested at times, he put up a good fight and thwarted a number of dangerous attacks.

Willy Kambwala – 5 – A poor start to the match, he gave away the ball under little pressure to give Tottenham their opener and then struggled with Mundle’s trickery on a couple of further occasions. But he did get to grips with the match more in the second half, making a few good tackles.

Teden Mengi – 7.5 – First appearance in almost five months but looked like he hasn’t missed a beat. Showed great pace to sweep up Tottenham’s attempts to play in behind and was strong in the box with blocks and clearances while also looking comfortable in possession. Came off at the break as he continues to work his way back after the lengthy lay off.

Bjorn Hardley – 7 – Switching from left back to centre back in the second half, the Dutch defender looked at home in both positions and gave Tottenham’s attackers little to work with.

Charlie Wellens – 6.5 – A nice diagonal ball found Emeran for the match opener, he had a solid display in the centre of the park.

Maxi Oyedele – 7 – A mature performance, he offered legs in the midfield up and down the pitch winning the ball a number of times and kept it simple and moving with his passing.

Omari Forson – 6.5 – Started strong with a lot of tight dribbling to create spaces in Tottenham’s area but couldn’t find the final touch to finish his moves before quietening down in the second half.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen – 6 – Started strongly with a good sign of strength as he rode a couple of challenges but slowly drifted out of the match. Gave away possession leading to Tottenham’s second goal, and although he was put into a tough position he should have done better.

Noam Emeran – 8 – A danger for the full 90, he opened the scoring with a wonderfully taken goal and used his pace and trickery to cause havoc for Tottenham’s fullbacks who swapped sides at the break but it did little to stop him.

Joe Hugill – 7 – Saw little of the ball throughout but as ever was absolutely clinical when he did receive his chance in the box and worked hard with his pressing at the front. A performance akin to Wout Weghorst but with the added lethal finish in front of goal.

Substitutes

Sam Murray – 6 – Was involved in the turnover for Tottenham’s second goal but was solid otherwise and good in possession.

Dan Gore – 7 – An eventful 45 minutes off the bench, Gore was all over the place. Starting with a few wayward passes, he quickly got up to speed and a brilliant turn in the midfield opened space for him to assist Hugill. His tenacity in midfield was also on show seeing him win possession a number of times but also a series of fouls earned his way into the ref’s book.

Toby Collyer – 6 – Picked up a yellow card immediately upon his introduction but then settled in with composure and simplicity in the midfield.

Mateo Mejia – 6 – Made a couple of charging runs which opened space after coming on.

