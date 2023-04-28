Rio Ferdinand hugely disappointed after Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand shared his thoughts after his former team’s disappointing 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

The visitors dominated the first half, with goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford before throwing it away in the second half.

Erik ten Hag was fuming in his post-match interview, claiming that his side had thrown away the two points.

Ferdinand stated: “I think United will be trudging back into the changing room, disappointed.

“Thinking how did they not win that game?”

“You have allowed Spurs to get a foothold back into the game when really they were struggling, I think they will be hugely disappointed.”

‘I agree with Owen (Hargreaves), I felt the substitutes relinquished control of the game, the personnel came on.

‘The Spurs team are on their knees at the moment and credit to them. You have to take your chances, and they did.’

United were extremely poor in the second half and lacked quality.

They had a few chances to score a third, but couldn’t finish them.

The players crumbled under pressure away from home once again.

Ferdinand praised interim manager Ryan Mason’s efforts in raising Spurs’ spirits at halftime.

‘They could have crumbled, he’s gone in and gathered the troops and really gone for it and got what their aims were at half-time after such a disappointing game previously.”