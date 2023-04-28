Santiago Gimenez’s father opens contract talks with Feyenoord amid Manchester United links



Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez will give an update regarding his future soon.

According to ESPN Mexico, the 22 year old’s father will fly to Europe to resolve his future at the Dutch club.

Gimenez has had a stellar season, scoring 20 goals and registering three assists in all competitions for Feyenoord.

The Mexican has attracted a host of top European clubs including Manchester United, who have already made first contact.

The report states: “Gimenez has recently been linked to the likes of Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Manchester United and Sevilla, and those rumours create big expectations about the next transfer window.”

United reportedly sent scouts to watch the 22 year old, as they hunt for their next number nine.

Erik ten Hag’s side lacks a clinical finisher up front.

Despite all the creativity on the wings, United need an out-and-out striker who is lethal in front of goal.

Gimenez would be a great option, one which would not cost a lot in terms of transfer fees.

He is an intelligent striker, who is known to split defences with his darting runs in behind.

The Mexican would be a smart addition to this Man United team, adding dynamism in attack.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.