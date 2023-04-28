Sir Jim Ractliffe’s Manchester United bid is for “control” as possible Glazers stay explained



INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to table his third and final bid to buy Manchester United before tonight’s 10 pm deadline.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that the Glazers subjected interested buyers to a third bidding round, with the deadline being today, Friday 28th April.

Sir Jim’s main competitor, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is also expected to submit a revised bid before the deadline elapses.

After the submission of final offers, Raine Group, the merchant bank acting on behalf of the Glazers in the takeover process, is expected to choose a preferred bidder.

According to The Guardian, this could happen as soon as next week, with the process expected to accelerate after today.

A new owner is likely to be in place just before the transfer window. The new custodians of the club will be given the chance to back Erik ten Hag with substantial funds in the transfer market.

Earlier this week it was relayed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s offer to purchase United may include the Glazers staying onboard as minority stakeholders.

It was detailed in the report that Ratcliffe is offering a deal which would see Joel and Avram Glazer retain a combined 20 per cent of United.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS would take a controlling stake of more than 50 per cent.

This news did not go down well with United fans who have been resolute in their wishes and determination to see the Glazer rule at Old Trafford come to a complete end.

There was speculation in some quarters that Joel and Avram Glazer have a clause in place that would allow them to remain in charge even if their four other siblings sell up.

However, according to Ben Jacobs, Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants control and will not entertain a scenario in which he does not have ultimate power.

Jacobs says, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United offer is for control. That part is non-negotiable. This means he won’t entertain Joel and Avram Glazer retaining shares with Class B voting power.”

“Any split would be done with a new structure and thus any remaining Glazers would be minority holders without the voting power currently associated with Class B shares.”

“Ratcliffe won’t bid for anything other than control.”

Jacobs adds, “Ratcliffe is also being flexible. Nothing in the process stopping him presenting multiple options (even though this isn’t the normal approach at this stage) providing they are with a singular valuation. His end goal is control, though.”

The next few days will be decisive for United and the fans. Finally, a future without the Glazer family being at the helm can be envisaged.

After Friday 28, all eyes will now be trained on Raine Group and which bidder they choose to go with. At this stage of the takeover, nothing short of a full or majority sale will be acceptable to the United faithful.

