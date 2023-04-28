UK government paves the way for Qatar takeover of Man United



The British government would not stand in the way of a Qatari takeover of Manchester United, according to a new report.

The club has been put up for sale by current majority shareholders, the Glazer family, with the deadline for a third round of bids set for 10pm this evening.

The only bidders still in the running that have publicly confirmed their bids are Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company, INEOS.

And on the eve of the new bid submissions, the Sheikh has received a welcome boost as The Telegraph reveals there would be no intervention from the government if he were to take over the club.

“If the Glazers finally give the green light to the Sheikh’s offer for 100 per cent control, multiple Whitehall sources insist the only remaining hurdle will be the Premier League’s strengthened directors’ and owners’ test,” reporter James Ducker says.

“Insiders maintain that the Qataris remain the most likely bid to be successful should a full sale take place.”

That idea of a “full sale”, demanded by fan groups who want the Glazers out of the club completely, has become a little less clear in the case of INEOS.

It was widely understood that they intended to buy out the Glazers’ entire stake in the club, which is around 69%, leaving the remaining 31% still in publicly-tradable shares.

But there are claims this week that the INEOS bid will not buy the American tycoons out completely.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe, appears to be lining up a more flexible offer, which could allow for Avram and Joel Glazer to retain a minority stake,” Ducker relays.

“The British billionaire’s Ineos group declined to comment, citing non-disclosure agreements with Raine, but it is believed the proposal would feature a controlling stake of just over 50 per cent, with about 20 per cent remaining in the possession of Avram and Joel.”

The fact that INEOS said they couldn’t confirm or deny the rumour because of the non-disclosure agreement hints that they would deny it if they could and there must be a question mark over the claim.

It would certainly be in the Glazers’ interest to suggest this was happening if they wanted Qatar to improve their bid.

It would also be in Qatar’s interest to suggest this was happening if they wanted to win the popular support of the fanbase.

However, with the bidding reaching levels beyond Sir Jim’s personal reach, the reports could also be true as the British billionaire is forced to compromise in order to win the race.