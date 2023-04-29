Academy Match report: Sunderland u18s 3-4 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s headed north on Saturday morning to take on second-placed Sunderland.

An early pass over the top from Ethan Williams played through Sam Mather, who looked clean through on goal but a big recovering block denied the winger’s shot.

Just after the ten minute mark, great technique execution from Williams saw him hit the half volley flush, straight down the keeper’s throat. With the amount of power on the shot it would have been a sure goal if it went to either side.

Sunderland’s Josh Robertson had a big chance when the ball was laid off to him in the box before he skipped past Sonny Aljofree and blazed his shot over the bar from close range.

In the 26th minute, Shea Lacey turned brilliantly in the midfield to open space and run 40 yards towards Sunderland’s box before laying off to Ethan Wheatley, who evaded the first challenge but couldn’t get his shot off quick enough before the second.

It was five minutes later though when the scoring was opened by Sunderland’s Cuba Mitchell. The midfielder took control of the ball to charge into the box and smash past Elyh Harrison at the front post.

United pulled it back just ten minutes later through 15 year old Jayce Fitzgerald, who charged through into Sunderland’s box with the help of a few lucky bounces before calmly slotting past the Sunderland keeper.

A late chance just before the break came Sunderland’s way, a dangerous cross flashed across the goal was only stopped by some great defending from Habeeb Ogunneye, who took it off the foot of the Sunderland attacker waiting at the back post, doing extremely well not direct into his own goal in the process.

It went into the break deservedly at 1-1 after an even back and forth 45 minutes.

Just minutes into the second half, Lacey crossed to Aljofree, stopping down six yards out to head but the United defender somehow put it over the bar.

Seconds later, Lacey went for the finish himself and made no mistake. After Jaydan Kamason won the ball to Lacey, the 16 year old took the strike first tim,e smashing it into the bottom right corner.

It didn’t take long for United to add their third, Williams pipped into steal the ball from Sunderland’s right back and was taken down in the process to win a penalty for United. James Nolan stepped up and slotted down the middle in style.

Sunderland pulled one back in the 71st minute, a cut back from the right side found Jaydon Jones arriving late into the box to finish with his left boot into the bottom right corner.

Minutes later and the substitute Jones was making a big impact on the match as he was set up at the edge of the box again, but this time on his right foot. He curled it over the bar.

Wheatley restored the two goal advantage in the 82nd minute. Stealing the ball at the halfway line, he ran through on goal to round the keeper and slot into the open net.

The scoring wasn’t done there though, as Sunderland added a late consolation. A cross to the back post was won by Trey Ogunsuyi, whose header was pushed up by Harrison and then headed into the roof of the net by Aljofree, who couldn’t get over the ball to clear.

It was too little too late though and United ran out 3-4 winners. With only two matches remaining in the season United are locked in as third place finishers.

United: Harrison, Kamason, Ogunneye, Aljofree, Nolan, Williams, Fitzgerald, McAllister (Scanlon 62), Lacey (Berry 80), Wheatley (Musa 85), Mather (Missin 80)

Unused subs: Myles

