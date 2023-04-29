Celta Vigo wonderkid Gabri Veiga signs up with superagent Pini Zahavi, Manchester United on high alert

Manchester United succumbed to another defensive collapse during their recent stalemate against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, a result which has significant ramifications in the race for top four.

The Red Devils have little time to recuperate from the disappointment, with high flying Aston Villa due in Manchester tomorrow for a visit, and Brighton to come shortly thereafter.

Despite finding themselves through to their second domestic cup final of the season, there remains more work to be done though before the 20-time-English-Champions can truly challenge their noisy neighbours for the title.

United will be on the lookout for major reinforcements in the summer and a number of names have been linked with the club in recent weeks.

One name which refuses to go away is Celta Vigo’s Gabriel Veiga.

The 20-year-old has scored nine and assisted four in his 29 appearances in La Liga this season, firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting youngsters in Spanish football.

Veiga has a paltry release clause of €40 million, a bargain price in today’s market, which makes him an eye-watering prospect for several European giants.

According to transfer-guru Fabrizio Romano, in the light of interest from several top sides in Spain and England, the Spaniard has decided to change representation and sign with super agent Pini Zahavi.

Understand Spanish talent and Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga has now decided to sign with super agent Pini Zahavi. 🚨🔵🇪🇸 #transfers Crucial step to decide his future soon. Top clubs in Spain and England are keen on signing Gabri Veiga in the summer — he has €40m release clause. pic.twitter.com/q8C6sUKduE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2023

This change signals an intent from the player that he is open to a move in the summer, and Celta are aware that the vultures will soon be circling around their star prospect.

Veiga remains an interesting proposition for the Red Devils.

Despite the much required additions of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer, United’s midfield still suffers from a severe lack of ball carriers, and requires more depth.

They could do with a player of Veiga’s skill-set in the middle, and a move for him makes all the more sense, considering how high his ceiling is.