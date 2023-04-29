“It wasn’t an easy time”: Ralf Rangnick finally breaks his silence on troubled Man United tenure



Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that his catastrophic brief spell at Old Trafford was not easy.

Rangnick took over as interim manager in November 2021 after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results under the Norwegian.

Rangnick took over the reins until the end of the season and was set to take up a consultancy role for a further two years.

However, Rangnick did not fair any better than his predecessor. The German oversaw 24 Premier League games in the Old Trafford dugout.

The Red Devils managed to win just 10 matches. They lost seven and drew as many games. United scored 33 goals and conceded the same number.

Rangick’s spell left United languishing in sixth position and with their lowest finish ever in terms of league points.

The 64-year-old never assumed his consultancy job after the season. He was instead appointed Austrian national team manager.

Rangnick spoke to SPORT1 about his turbulent time at United. He said, “Of course, it wasn’t an easy time.”

“The time to get there back then, there could have been cheaper ones. Obviously, the club has recognized the signs of the times. Many of the things that we discussed internally back then have now been implemented.”

“They brought in a lot of new players. Other players who, for various reasons, were not able to perform at their best back then are now in top form again when they are fit.”

“I think of Marcus Rashford. Luke Shaw is fit again at the moment and doesn’t have any major injury problems anymore. They are now a team again, so of course there were certain problems for certain reasons.”

Rangnick added, “You now have the opportunity to develop as a team again, that they end up in the top four this year. I think you can say that now. And now in the FA Cup final against City, they even have a chance to win a second title.”

He added that in hindsight, it was the correct decision to leave United and join the Austria set-up.

