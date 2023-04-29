Jose Mourinho and Roma to rival Manchester United for Gonçalo Ramos



Manchester United have struggled to put teams to the sword this season and the lack of ruthlessness have come back to bite them as seen in recent disappointing results against Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur.

It is not that United have failed to create chances but their strikers are not traditional No 9s and they do not gamble inside the box.

Marcus Rashford, who is enjoying his best-ever season, has scored great goals and is more adept when playing on the left wing rather than as a target man up front.

Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst have both failed to impress and manager Erik ten Hag must improve his options ahead of next season.

United need an out-and-out striker next season

Most reports tend to indicate that the two main contenders to arrive at Old Trafford is either Tottenham record scorer Harry Kane or Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

However due to the price involved for both and the difficulty associated with doing a deal with both clubs, United have kept a list of backup options ready.

One of those young players who is seen as the perfect alternative for the aforementioned duo is Goncalo Ramos of Benfica.

He became a household name during the World Cup with his exquisite hat-trick against Switzerland for Portugal and his club form has not been too shabby either.

The 21-year-old has 25 goals and 11 assists in 42 games across all competitions with a goal involvement every 86 minutes. Impressive stats considering his age.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move to the Reds in the past and Benfica are reluctant to let him leave for anything less than his release clause which stands at €120million.

Roma enter Ramos race

According to Portuguese publication A Bola, legendary Portuguese coach and former United manager Jose Mourinho is keeping tabs on the striker and is contemplating asking Roma to enter the race.

“Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos, according to news published in Italy, is being analyzed by Roma, coached by José Mourinho, as a potential reinforcement for next season,” the report mentioned.

Ramos has a contract with the Portuguese giants till 2026 and it is doubtful whether Roma can afford to complete a deal of such magnitude.

It might be a ploy to force teams to pay through the roof for one of world football’s most coveted youngsters.

