Manchester United join Premier League heavyweights in race for Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy



Manchester United’s defence is currently plagued by injuries and loss of form and manager Erik ten Hag has had to contend with it by reshuffling his pack.

Both first-choice centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are out injured and that has forced the Dutch boss to play left-back Luke Shaw at the heart of defence.

New signing Tyrell Malacia has struggled in recent games, with his mistake against Sevilla and Tottenham allowing the opposition to score.

United have been forced into a defensive reshuffling

That is why the United manager has played right-back Diogo Dalot out on the left flank and surprisingly this could indicate that Ten Hag could be open to strengthening in that area.

If Aaron Wan-Bissaka ends up moving on in the summer, Dalot will expectedly go back to his preferred right-back spot and a backup left-back could be brought in.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are open to offloading Ferland Mendy and a bunch of Premier League clubs, including United, are lining up to bid for him.

“Ferland Mendy is one of the players with whom Real Madrid would seek to make cash throughout the next summer transfer market.

“Several Premier League teams such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle or Manchester City, who would value offering close to 60 million euros to take over the services of the French footballer,” the report added.

Signed by Zinedine Zidane for €55million, Mendy has not shone as much as the Los Blancos would have liked, especially in an offensive capacity.

Mendy deal makes little sense for United

But his defensive abilities have never been questioned and he possess the ability to play short passes, helping relieve the pressure and beat the opposition press.

The French international is also versatile to boot, capable of playing as a centre-back and a left midfielder. However, it seems unlikely that the 20-time English league champions will decide to fork out such a sum for the defender.

Mendy’s injury record is also very poor, with the former Olympique Lyon star missing 20 games in two separate injury-enforced absences this season.

Arsenal and Newcastle seem to be in much greater need of left-back reinforcements and this could be a ploy from Madrid to provoke the duo into bidding for the 27-year-old.

