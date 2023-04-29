Napoli planning to keep Victor Osimhen for an additional year as Man United circle



Italian giants Napoli could offer their prolific striker Victor Osimhen “heavier bonuses” in an attempt to keep the Nigerian superstar at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for an extra year.

Osimhen is the subject of heavy interest from Manchester United, who are on the hunt for a world-class goalscorer.

Osimhen and Harry Kane are the two names at the top of United’s transfer agenda as the summer approaches.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that while clubs both in England and abroad prepare to face off against each other for Osimhen’s services, the player remaining in Italy with Gli Azzurri should not be discounted.

As per the Italian publication, Osimhen’s heart lies in Naples and if a decision over his immediate future was to be made based on emotions and sentiment, he would remain at his current club forever.

The 24-year-old is a symbolic figure in Naples and has hit admiration levels last seen when Diego Maradona was at the club.

Gazzetta points out that Osimhen is poised to sit down with club bosses and the Napoli hierarchy at the end of the season to discuss his future and the possibility of a transfer.

Winning the Scudetto could be pivotal for all parties involved. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to build on the success his team has made this campaign and keeping Osimhen would go a long way in achieving this objective.

Keeping Osimhen for an extra year would be a welcome development for De Laurentiis as opposed to selling the player.

Napoli bosses are keen to keep Luciano Spalletti happy. In a short period of time, Spalletti has transformed not only Napoli’s fortunes but has also moulded Osimhen to become one of the world’s deadliest finishers.

For the Serie A table leaders to regain their status as one of Europe’s elite again, Osimhen is a necessary component.

One way to keep Osimhen according to Gazzetta is to revise the player’s current pay package. Osimhen’s contract expires in 2025.

Given Serie A Salary capping considerations, the Nigerian would be rewarded in the way of “heavier bonuses” for his services. These bonuses could reach an additional one million euros in compensation.

Napoli are aware of Osimhen’s dream to play in the Premier League and there is an acceptance that he will one day make the jump to England’s top flight.

However, in the meantime, Napoli will make a financial effort to retain the striker. Osimhen is open to the idea and he is aware that staying in Naples for one more year would be good for everyone.

Needless to say that for United and manager Erik ten Hag, this would be a big transfer blow.

