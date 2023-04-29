Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s valuation of Manchester United is higher than that of Sheikh Jassim



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly in pole position to buy Manchester United.

According to Mike Keegan (The Daily Mail), the British billionaire’s valuation of United is higher than that of Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

It seems that Sir Jim has taken the lead in the race to buy United.

He wants to buy 69% of Man United or slightly more than 50%.

This would allow brothers Joe and Avram to remain at the club in some power.

They have reportedly received investment offers for a minority stake from multiple American firms.

The current owners could invest the money into redeveloping Old Trafford.

The report states:

“On Friday, those close to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani said his offer had broken the £5bn barrier with a pledge of substantial additional funding.”

“However, those with knowledge of the process, which is being run by US merchant bank Raine Group, say that is not the case and that the Ineos offer actually values the club higher.”

The final bids from both parties were submitted before Friday’s 10 pm deadline.

The Glazers are expected to make a decision in the next seven to ten days.

