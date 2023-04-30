Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United’s “magnifico” leads the charge in win vs. Aston Villa



Manchester United won by a single goal against Aston Villa to solidify their position in the top four of the Premier League and the Champions League qualification places.

United’s goal was scored by Bruno Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford fired a shot that Emiliano Martinez failed to catch. The Argentine was only able to parry it into the path of a speeding Bruno Fernandes who put the ball into the back of the net.

Fernandes’s goal against Unai Emery’s men was the Portuguese midfielder’s ninth of the season for United in all competitions.

Today, Fernandes predominantly played on the right of attack with Antony relegated to a place on the bench.

Marcel Sabitzer played in the playmaker role in a midfield trio also consisting of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Fernandes had 52 touches of the ball to his name. He delivered nine passes into the final third, in a show of attacking prowess from the 28-year-old.

Fernandes won three of his challenges on the ground. He made a similar number of ball recoveries.

The United captain won two out of the three tackles he attempted. Fernandes also successfully pinged two long balls to his teammates.

He made one key pass and created one big chance.

The goal was the crowning moment of his sensational performance against Villa.

Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Aston Villa: 52 touches

9 final third passes completed

3 ground duels won

3 ball recoveries

2/3 tackles won

2 long balls completed

1 key pass

1 big chance created

1 goal Magnifico. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/V4IPiRqEWl — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 30, 2023

Once again, United fans were treated to a show of just how important and crucial Fernandes is to Erik ten Hag and the team.

In terms of availability and versatility, the Portugal international is second to none in the United squad. That he excels no matter where deployed is a massive boost for Ten Hag.

