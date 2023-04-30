Casemiro back to his sensational best as Manchester United beat a resurgent Aston Villa



Manchester United held on to clinch all three points against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

United took the lead courtesy of Bruno Fernandes, who got on the end of a parried ball from Emi Martinez after the Argentine failed to control a shot from Marcus Rashford.

United had 58% of the ball compared to Villa’s 42%.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 14 attempts at goal, with six being on target. Villa took seven cracks at goal, but only one of these efforts challenged David de Gea.

The Red Devils made 511 passes with a pass accuracy of 85%. Villa on the other hand made 369 passes with a success rate of 78%.

One of United’s best operators during the win was Casemiro.

The Brazilian registered an impressive 88% pass accuracy.

He had 76 touches of the ball to his name and made one key pass.

The 31-year-old made an astronomical 10 passes into the final third. Casemiro also had one shot hit the woodwork and the player will be feeling that he deserved to grab a goal.

Casemiro made seven ball recoveries and won three of his challenges in the air.

He won four of the ground duels that he delved into. The midfielder attempted four tackles and he was successful on all four occasions.

Casemiro successfully pinged six long balls to his teammates. The United man also made two crucial clearances.

After a few games of being below par by his high standards and remarkable ability as one of the best in the business, United fans will be pleased that Casemiro was back to his nest.

Hopefully, he carries this form on until the end of the season and into the FA Cup final.

