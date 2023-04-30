Confirmed Man United XI vs Aston Villa: Marcus Rashford at centre forward again



Harry Maguire has not been reinstated into the Manchester United starting line-up today despite being fit enough for the bench.

Manager Erik ten Hag has also dropped Aaron Wan-Bissaka, despite an injury crisis in defence.

Tyrell Malacia comes in at left back and Diogo Dalot reverts to right back.

Antony is also dropped, with Marcel Sabitzer coming in to replace him.

The changes to the right side are as we predicted here following poor displays from the pair during the second half against Spurs on Thursday.

Sabitzer is expected to play in the number 10 position with Bruno Fernandes moving to the right wing in place of the Brazilian.

Anthony Martial is once again on the bench as Marcus Rashford continues at centre forward. Jadon Sancho retains his spot on the left wing.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will likely play the holding midfield roles, with Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw at centre back.

David de Gea continues in goal.

🔴 U N I T E D 🔴#MUFC || #MUNAVL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2023

Joining Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Antony and Martial on the bench are Brandon Williams, Fred, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst.

Alejandro Garnacho is not yet fit enough for the bench, being in recovery from an ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines for several weeks.

Donny van de Beek and Lisandro Martinez are out for the season and Raphael Varane is a few weeks from recovery.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 2pm.