Could Mauricio Pochettino disrupt Manchester United’s pursuit of Harry Kane?

Manchester United’s striker search is gathering pace, with the summer window fast approaching.

The name that seems to be at the top of Erik ten Hag’s wish list is England captain, Harry Kane.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Kane is willing to finally call time on his Spurs career, having failed to win a trophy in his decade at the club.

United looked in pole position to nab Kane at the end of the season, with the player preferring to stay in England rather than try his hand abroad.

But a Mauricio Pochettino-sized spanner is potentially about to be thrown in to the works, with Kane’s former boss about to be unveiled as the new manager of Chelsea.

Kane enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Pochettino, who oversaw the most fruitful period of Spurs recent history.

However, any move from Spurs to Chelsea would come with obvious complications.

Bitter rivals from the capital city, would Kane be willing to make the short move which would be met with huge hostility from the Spurs fans?

Although Spurs would ideally like to keep Kane, if he is to leave, a move to United appears more palatable.

Daniel Levy has offered Kane a handsome new contract to keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but their star man has shown no interest in extending his stay.

The Spurs chairman now has to decide whether he cashes in on his prized asset, or lets him leave for free at the end of next season.

This is, without question, the crossroads in Harry Kane‘s career. At 30 years of age the decision to stay or go is a massive one.

United would offer Kane the chance to spearhead Erik ten Hag’s revolution at Old Trafford, as the Dutchman plots the club’s route back to the top.

If Kane was to help Ten Hag deliver a first Premier League trophy in over a decade, he would go down in history at United, with the club desperate to end the drought.

Ten Hag’s style would suit Kane down to the ground, with pace surrounding him in the shape of Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Kane’s ability to drop deep and bring others into play, as well his guarantee of goals would make him the perfect striker for United.

The dangers of moving to Chelsea look far greater, with Todd Boehly’s regime getting off to a catastophic start.

Chelsea look likely to finish in the bottom half of the table, meaning no European football for at least another season for Kane.

Should United avoid a disastrous end to the campaign they will finish comfortably inside the top four, giving Kane another shot at Champions League glory next season.

United have reportedly begun negotiations with Kane’s representatives and acting quickly and decisively could be key to keeping Chelsea, and Pochettino, at bay.