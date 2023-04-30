Erik ten Hag picks up green and gold scarf in support of Manchester United fans’ protest against the Glazers



Erik ten Hag’s gesture after the Astpm Villa game will delight Manchester United fans.

The United boss was pictured picking up a green and gold scarf as he made his way into the tunnel.

The green and gold signify the fans’ ongoing struggle to get the Glazers out of United.

Cheers Boss! Been a decent weekend really pic.twitter.com/Mbtd7oenYD — Deborah Henry (@DeborahHenry) April 30, 2023

Fans nearby confirmed to The Peoples Person that the image was not photoshopped and that Ten Hag did indeed pick up the scarf.

The United boss will be aware of the situation surrounding the takeover.

The next few days will be critical in determining the future of this great club for the next 10-15 years.

We earlier covered Duncan Castles’ story claiming that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was close to being United’s new owner.

The deal would involve the Glazers staying at a minority stake.

The fans showed their discontent toward the current ownership in a massive protest before the game.

Ten Hag will be hoping that the new owners come in early so that he has time to plan the summer transfer window.

United are lacking in several areas and are in need of some serious investment.

The Dutchman will need to know the budget he has before deciding which players to sign.