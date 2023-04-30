Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro for superb performance against Aston Villa



Erik ten Hag lauded Casemiro’s performance in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Brazilian looked back to his original best, dominating the midfield from minute one.

Since his red-card suspension, Casemiro looked off the boil, with many fans perplexed.

The five-time Champions League winner seems to have been targetted by the referees for every small tackle.

Some believe that it could have gotten into his head.

Today he showed his quality against a tough Villa side that has been amazing under Unai Emery.

Erik ten Hag praised Casemiro in his post-match interview with the BBC:

“Today this was the Casemiro we have seen all season.”

“His leadership is so important for us. Others go with him, he is an example.”

The United boss gave a special mention to Victor Lindelof, who was brilliant.

“He’s playing fantastic. Really good games in and out of possession. Today totally defending in control but then building up as well, good positioning, good decisions so we are happy with that.”

Ten Hag will be happy with his team’s resilience to keep a clean sheet against Villa.

United are now in a great position to secure Champions League qualification.

The next game against Brighton & Hove Albion will be a stern test for United.