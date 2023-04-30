Henry Winter reveals that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will remain at Manchester United



After the disappointing draw against Tottenham Hotspur mid-week, manager Erik ten Hag had blamed certain players of not giving it their all in the second-half.

Two players — Antony and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were replaced for the game against Aston Villa on Sunday and while the Brazilian made a brief appearance in the second-half, the Englishman had only a watching brief.

The 25-year-old has had a mixed season, with form and injuries contributing to him getting only four minutes of action pre-World Cup.

An injury to Diogo Dalot finally handed him his big chance and he has not looked back ever since.

AWB’s mixed season

The Dutch boss has trusted him in the big games and while attacking-wise, there is still room for improvement, defensively he has been very strong.

However, familiar chinks in his armoury like concentration lapses and getting sucked into the centre remain and they reared their ugly head against Spurs, which led to the second goal.

Ten Hag was close to bringing in a new right back in the winter and that could still be the plan for the summer. A lot of Premier League clubs would be interested in Wan-Bissaka’s services should they become available.

From the money raised, United could bring in a new full-back with Jeremie Frimpong heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

However, the former Crystal Palace man has shown that he can more than handle his own in games against Manchester City, Barcelona and Brighton.

Ten Hag has himself admitted that it is tough to choose between Dalot and Wan-Bissaka at the moment and that could force a rethink in summer plans.

AWB has shone in the biggest games

As of now, a striker, a midfielder, a new centre-back and goalkeeper are far more important and an elite No 9 will cost a record sum.

And journalist Henry Winter told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room) that the right-back would indeed stay at Old Trafford beyond this season.

“Yes, I think the fact that with the issues at centre-half, Luke Shaw has been playing left-sided centre-half.

“If Malacia is not there, Dalot has gone over to the left hand side because Ten Hag respects what Wan-Bissaka can do. For me, Wan-Bissaka is their number one right back at the moment.”

The former Eagles star must get his head in the game and keep his performances up in order to convince Ten Hag fully ahead of the season ender.

