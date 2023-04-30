Manchester United and Chelsea showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi



A new right-back has been on the agenda of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag pretty much since the start of the season and it looks like a summer change is in the offing.

The United manager had decided upon using Diogo Dalot as the club’s de-facto right back and he was impressive in the first-half of the season.

Form and injury meant Aaron Wan-Bissaka was close to leaving in January but an injury to the Portuguese full-back during the World Cup allowed the Englishman a route back in.

A new RB could be incoming in the summer

To be fair to the former Crystal Palace star, he has been one of the top performers with the manager praising his impact both defensively and offensively and has picked him in the biggest games.

But as seen during the Tottenham game, the manager was not happy with his closing down and general lackadaisical attitude and subbed him off.

There remains a chance that the club move him on for a more offensive option coming in with Jeremie Frimpong one of the favourites to land up at Old Trafford in the summer.

Now according to Football Insider, United have joined Premier League rivals in the race for Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi.

The French champions are open to offloading the full-back for £50-60million and both English sides are willing to pay that amount to secure his services.

“Paris Saint-Germain are open to offers for Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi this summer.

“The French giants are planning a major rebuild of their squad, with the club eager to bring in more youngsters instead of signing established superstars.

Chelsea vs United for Hakimi

“PSG have placed a £50-60million price tag on Hakimi, with Chelsea and Manchester United both showing interest in the 24-year-old,” the report added.

The Moroccan has been an ever-present member of the first-team since his £60million move from Inter Milan back in 2021. He has made 36 appearances across all competitions and managed four goals and five assists.

He has also shown his versatility by playing as a right midfielder on occasions with PSG utilising his attacking prowess in certain games.

Chelsea have been long-time admirers and United will find it difficult in case PSG are truly looking to sell. But they can certainly try and the 24-year-old would be a perfect addition to Ten Hag’s plans.

