Manchester United fans protest against the Glazers ahead of Aston Villa game



Manchester United fans have gathered in large numbers to protest against the current ownership.

The 1958 supporter’s group organised the protest, demanding a full sale of the club.

Hundreds of supporters now marching to Old Trafford.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/4TT72Yse4K — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) April 30, 2023

United have been tormented by the Glazers for eighteen years.

The American owners have bled the club dry, sucking every ounce of joy from the fans.

United have been left behind by their rivals in terms of sporting achievement since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fans await a club sale, hoping the dark days are behind them.

However, last night it was reported by many reliable journalists that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover bid for a 69% stake values United higher than that of Sheikh Jassim.

The Qatari Sheikh’s mammoth bid for full control could fall short of the Glazer’s asking price.

Despite it being a world record bid, the Glazers are only concerned about United’s valuation per share.

They would be getting a better deal from Sir Jim.

In that case, the Glazers will still be at the club, much to the disappointment of fans.

It has added fuel to the fire, making this protest bigger and more important than ever.

Fans are tired of this ownership and are making their voices heard.

The message is loud and clear – the fans want a full sale only!