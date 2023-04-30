Manchester United-linked Paul Mitchell set to join Chelsea and take up senior role



Chelsea are set to hire Monaco transfer guru Paul Mitchell, with the Blues set to exercise a massive personnel clearout this summer.

Mitchell has been linked to United on multiple occasions. Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which relayed that Mitchell is a target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the event that the billionaire succeeds in his efforts to buy United.

Yesterday, news broke that Sir Jim’s third and final proposal to buy the Red Devils values the club much higher than Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s bid.

A decision on who will be the next owner of United is expected within the next seven to 10 days.

With Liverpool also waiting on the wings, it was detailed that Sir Jim is keen to pounce and get Mitchell to help shape the club in his image as he ushers in a new era at Old Trafford.

Former United interim boss Ralf Rangnick was keen for Mitchell to join United’s backroom apparatus. Rangnick never got his wish.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are closing in on the Monaco man.

The Sun reports, “Chelsea plan to hire transfer guru Paul Mitchell to help clear the decks.”

“He is set to join in a senior post after working for Monaco and has vast previous experience with RB Leipzig, Tottenham and Southampton.”

“And while his friendship with incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino is a major attraction, he is also an ideal man to shift the unwanted Blues.”

The Sun adds, “Mitchell has contacts in France and Germany, which could help to find new homes for many of the flops surplus to requirements.”

The former Wigan Athletic player is credited with unearthing gems like Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld, Heung-Min Son, Kieran Trippier, Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku, just to mention a few.

