Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes tells Aston Villa fans to “focus on their own team”



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has told Aston Villa fans to focus on their own team rather than waste their energy on vilifying him.

Fernandes spoke to MUTV after his goal which clinched all three points against Unai Emery’s men.

United’s 1-0 win means the Red Devils remain in fourth spot, just two points below Newcastle who also beat Southampton.

The Magpies have played one game more than United. More importantly, they now have a nine-point gap over teams below them.

Fernandes missed a crucial penalty against Aston Villa at Old Trafford last season and was goaded by the travelling Villa supporters as well as Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez performed a mocking jig on the goal-line after Fernandes skied his effort on that occasion.

This time, however, it was the United man who got the last laugh as he put the ball into the back of the net after Martinez parried a Marcus Rashford shot onto Fernandes’s path.

Fernandes celebrated by running in front of the Villa fans and looking them down. As expected, the reception was hostile.

Bruno Fernandes is him 🥶 pic.twitter.com/UxlYHxL0H4 — PATRON 🇵🇸 (@Patron_MUFC) April 30, 2023

The 28-year-old told MUTV, “Obviously they probably don’t like to play against me, but it is what it is, it’s football. I’m okay with that. They can enjoy the game in the way they want.”

“I would prefer them to come and support their players instead, rather than to be focused on me. But if they think it’s better to be focused on me, than their players, then it is OK. I don’t mind at all.”

Fernandes added, “It was a big win, but it is the same as always, three points. We can’t get the points back from the last game against Tottenham that we should and we could have a better result and get more points from that game.”

“But we had to put our focus on this game and do our best to win and we did it and we get the three points today.”

