Match report: Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa – Red Devils take big step into Europe



Man United were dominant against Aston Villa today but their inability to kill the game left them hanging on by their fingernails toward the end.

Rashford was through on goal in the eighth minute but he slotted it wide. His blushes were spared by the raised offside flag.

Villa were maintaining a high line and it was hard for Rashford to time his runs in behind.

The striker did have opportunities though and forced a brilliant save from Martinez to win a corner.

Rashford made a good run a few minutes later. Martinez came out to clear but it found Eriksen, who was undecided whether to blast it towards the empty goal or play in Sabitzer.

It was the Austrian who had the next chance but his powerful shot from the left was rising all the time.

Martinez slipped as a ball fizzed across the face of goal, it could have been a costly mistake but Eriksen, who was rushing in, couldn’t get on the end of it.

The first chance for Villa and Dalot did enough to put Watkins off and poke it away from danger before De Gea made a good stop with his feet.

Casemiro had a great strike and it was only the cross bar that denied him the opening goal.

You could sense a United goal was coming though and it was Bruno Fernandes who made the breakthrough. Villa failed to track the run of Rashford and he got a shot away that Martinez saved and parried into the path of Fernandes, who finished nicely from a tight angle.

United led at the break but we all know that doesn’t count for much these days where this team is concerned, they had to stay focused and look lively in the second.

They started strongly when play resumed. A cross from Malacia into Sancho took a deflection off Ashley Young into the arms of Martinez and a free kick swung in towards Lindelof at the back post went into the stands.

Villa were growing into the game though and looked a threat in front of goal. De Gea was called into action to punch away a corner and McGinn had a shot but it was well wide.

United must have been thinking that they needed to shore things up.

Rashford ended up in a heap on the floor in the penalty area though the ref saw no problem with it. Luckily his teammates were on hand to gather the ball and play it to Casemiro, whose curling shot was inches wide.

Luiz had a shot blocked by Sabitzer who had had a decent game before De Gea was forced into a save as well.

Moments later Lindelof headed a chance for Villa off the line. United looked shaken by set-pieces.

A free-kick in the final minute of injury time had the Reds’ hearts in their mouths and saw them defending with their lives, but luckily it was dealt with well and United clung on for the three points.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia, Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 76), Sabitzer (Maguire 86), Sancho (Antony 76), Rashford (Martial 86)