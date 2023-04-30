Player ratings: Man United 1-0 Aston Villa

Manchester United beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6.5 – A virtual spectator in the first half, cleared his lines well in the second.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Defended well, including what would have been a vital goal-line clearance in the first half.

Victor Lindelof 8 – Who needs Varane? Another top-class performance from the Ice Man. Brilliant goal-saving header in the 80th minute.

Luke Shaw 7.5 – Who needs Licha? Another top-class performance from Shaw.

Tyrell Malacia 7 – Lots of eyebrows raised at his inclusion in the starting line-up, but he was awesome until giving away the last-minute free kick. Timed his tackles like Wan-Bissaka but bombed forward like Dalot.

Casemiro 8.5 – Back to his best. Commanded the midfield. Some of his passing is as good as any of the world’s best. Still making a few dodgy tackles that could get punished harder by other refs, but he’s never going to take prisoners. Our man of the match.

Christian Eriksen 8 – Wonderful passing display and also got into some good attacking positions.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Played quarter back and wide receiver in this majestic performance, capping it with a goal.

Marcel Sabitzer 7 – Did pretty well without anything really going his way. Looked stronger as the match went on. Unsure why he was subbed.

Jadon Sancho 7.5 – Caused a few problems and was positive and aggressive. Getting there.

Marcus Rashford 7 – A real handfull playing off the shoulder of the last man. Got an assist, too.

Substitutes:

Fred 5 – Brought the level down. Fouling and running around like a yorkshire terrier chasing a frisbee.

Antony 6 – Showed a couple of glimpses but didn’t get enough ball.

Harry Maguire 6 – Didn’t make much impact.

AnthonY Martial 6 – Didnn’t make much impact.