Prospective Qatar-based Man United owners keen on bringing Neymar to Old Trafford



Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is eyeing a transfer for Paris St-Germain superstar Neymar if his bid to buy Manchester United emerges successful.

Sheikh Jassim tabled his third and final proposal for a full takeover of the Red Devils on Friday.

Sheikh Jassim’s debt-free offer contains the promise of significant investment into revamping Old Trafford and United’s Carrington complex.

According to The Sun, moves have already started being executed in the background with Neymar a possible arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Sun days, “Sheikh Jassim’s entourage is already sounding out their fellow Qatari owners of PSG in a bid to land Neymar as the new face of United.”

“His relationship with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe has been problematic at times and it is believed the South American, on a staggering £490,000 per week, would be keen on a move to the Prem.”

“Landing Neymar would be a huge coup for Sheikh Jassim, who feels his bid, which would leave United debt-free for the first time in two decades, represents the best option for the club and fans.”

Neymar has two years left on his current terms at Le Parc des Princes.

Undoubtedly one of the best players of his generation, Neymar has plundered an impressive 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season.

While it would be amazing to have a player of Neymar’s calibre featuring for the Red Devils, this transfer seems a little too far-fetched.

There has been little indication that a player of Neymar’s profile and age is on Erik ten Hag’s agenda. PSG would also want to recoup a huge chunk of the £198m they paid for the Brazilian back in 2017 when they acquired him from Barcelona.

Couple that with his huge wage demands and United’s need to trim down the wage bill so as not to fall foul of Financial Fair Play rules, and a switch for Neymar to United seems highly unlikely.

