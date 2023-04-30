Sir Jim Ratcliffe confident of agreeing a deal with the Glazers for a stake in Manchester United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to be confident of winning the bidding war for Manchester United.

According to Duncan Castles, the deal is nearing completion.

“Individuals familiar with the negotiations say that a deal is “close” to being agreed,” Castles writes.

“Record Sport understands that Ratcliffe is confident that his latest offer will be accepted by the Glazer family.”

Sir Jim’s latest bid values United higher than £5 billion, for a majority stake in the club.

There is conflict among the Glazer family regarding the sale of United.

While Joel and Avram are exploring strategic alternatives to a full sale, the other siblings are keen on cashing from a valuation of more than double of Chelsea (£2.5b).

Sir Jim offers the Glazers ‘the best of both worlds’ and hence is confident of a deal being agreed.

His latest offer would see INEOS invest in the club’s infrastructure, facilities and squad while still keeping the Glazers in an insider role.

The report goes on to state:

“Though the Qatari offer – which is also said to have been improved to over £5bn in Friday’s “final round” of bidding – promises to make United “completely debt-free”, it would force the entire Glazer family to relinquish their shareholdings, directorships and the prospect of future profits.:”

“Upon announcing its intention to explore “all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company” last November, United’s board made it clear that the process remained exploratory.”