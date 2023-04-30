Victor Lindelof stats show United have nothing to fear amid defensive injury woes

Victor Lindelof pulled off a brilliant performance for Manchester United today in a crucial game against Aston Villa in the race for a top four finish.

Lindelof has had to step up in recent weeks due to United’s growing injury list.

They have missed Martinez and Varane in defence but the Swede has risen to the challenge and kept a cool head at the back.

The defender must be given credit for a big hand in the win today as he headed a shot by Luiz off the line in the 81st minute, preventing the equaliser.

However, this wasn’t the only highlight in his game he put in a solid shift for the full 90 minutes.

Although United dominated particularly in the first half, Villa grew into the game and posed a threat going forward.

Lindelof put in a sliding block to deny them finding the target and positioned himself well in set pieces, putting in another key headed clearance at the back post.

He finished the game with 72 touches and a 97% pass accuracy.

He looked threatening going forward as he looked to play it long, accurately delivering one such ball which allowed United an attacking opportunity.

Crucially though, he made seven ball recoveries, four clearances and won his aerial duels.

The Ice Man, who coolly slotted in the winning penalty last week to carry united through to the FA Cup final, was a strong contender for Man of the Match today.

In recent games he has settled fans’ nerves over the clubs defensive woes and with talk of his future all over the media recently, The Daily Star’s claim that his contract is about to be extended will be music to United fans’ ears.