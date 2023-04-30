Victor Lindelof’s second-half display shows why fans must respect him more



Manchester United rode their luck at times especially in the second-half but ultimately emerged 1-0 victors against high-flying Aston Villa on Sunday.

The winning goal came in the first-half and was scored by talisman Bruno Fernandes after Emiliano Martinez failed to gather a tame shot from Marcus Rashford.

The result was massive as it allowed United to open up a nine-point lead in the race for Champions League over fifth-placed Tottenham and Villa and also have a game in hand over third-placed Newcastle who are only two points ahead.

United held on for dear life in second half

Villa played a high line throughout the contest and the Red Devils were caught off-side plenty of times before the breakthrough came after a header from Casemiro from United’s half caught out Unai Emery’s side.

United desperately lacked that clinical edge up front and fans must have been wondering what a Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen could have done against a team playing such a high line.

The visitors gave it a good go in the second-half with United not playing too well yet again and it took a mammoth effort from the defence to hold on in the end.

Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw were impeccable throughout the contest, with the England man even confidently playing in midfield at times, almost akin to the role John Stones plays for Manchester City.

But special praise must be meted out to the Swede. He had become a figure of ridicule as part of the comic centre-back partnership involving him and Harry Maguire.

Many United fans consider their pairing as the nadir in the history of the club but the former Benfica man has proved that he can handle his own when not under pressure.

Lindelof has been a rock at the back in recent games

His headed clearance off the line, a crucial header at the backpost and a great sliding block were particular highlights as United held on for dear life.

The Sweden international can pass well from the back and is always calm and composed and it is testament to his abilities that the United manager has played him both on the left and right of defence.

Considering Raphael Varane‘s injury concerns, Lindelof can easily take over without too much of a drop in quality and he deserves an extended stay at the club beyond the current season.

He has shown why he is called the Iceman with his calm match-winning penalty against Brighton in the FA Cup semifinal and his composed displays in the last few games.

If United are to sell a centre-back to raise capital, club captain Maguire’s time might be up. Lindelof has shown fans and pundits that he is worthy of more respect.

