Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro involved in heated debate after win against Aston Villa

Manchester United took a major step toward Champions League qualification by beating Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s men won the game by a first half Bruno Fernandes strike to nil and in doing so, gave themselves a handy cushion in the race for the top four.

However, as reported by The Daily Mail, the matchwinner was involved in a heated debate with teammate Casemiro after the final whistle.

Bruno and Casemiro were spotted exchanging words at the end of the game, with Casemiro appearing to be asking Bruno why he didn’t keep the ball better in the dying minutes.

The incident in question led to a late Villa free kick rather than United comfortably seeing out the final seconds after Fernandes tried to skip past a couple of players rather than play safe.

It isn’t the first time the two players have been involved in discussion after games, with a similar scenario taking place after the Carabao Cup final win at Wembley.

Casemiro also picked up a damaging suspension off the back of Bruno pulling out of a tackle at Crystal Palace, which led to the Brazilian being booked and aiming a stern glare at his captain.

Given what we’ve seen it would be easy to assume the pair have their issues.

However, United fans have been crying out for this kind of passion for the best part of a decade.

Having seen United fall behind on intensity, passion and commitment since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, fans have been desperate for leaders on the field.

In Casemiro and Fernandes they certainly have that, the duo have struck up an excellent relationship on the pitch and demanding the best from each other will only drive up standards at the club.

Both players have enjoyed fantastic campaigns, stepping up in key moments to ensure United broke their six year trophy drought and look as though they are going to comfortably qualify for Champions League football, next season.

If a few choice words at the end of games means we continue to see this form from both players, long may it continue.