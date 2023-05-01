Chelsea lead Man United in the race to sign Inter Milan’s Andre Onana this summer



Inter Milan could sell goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer with both Manchester United and Chelsea showing an interest.

David de Gea’s future is still unknown, although the club would like to extend his contract on reduced terms.

Erik ten Hag has been interested in signing a new goalkeeper to compete with the Spaniard but hasn’t been successful yet. Interest is high in Brentford’s David Raya, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Porto’s Diogo Costa.

The Peoples Person has previously reported that Man United held an interest in signing Onana this summer.

He only joined Inter on a free transfer last summer and has participated in 36 matches across all competitions.

Samir Handanovic, the club’s previous starting goalkeeper, hasn’t been out of the picture, regularly rotating into the starting eleven.

According to Sport Witness, Inter are ready to sell Onana this summer with Chelsea and United among the clubs interested.

Reports communicated by FC Inter News claim that the Italian side have already picked out Guglielmo Vicario as their next goalkeeper.

The outlet reports that the club are only willing to sell if another team reaches the €50m asking price. This would mark a huge profit for the Italian club after signing Onana on a free transfer earlier on in the season.

It also seems like a reasonable price for the Red Devils if they are desperately looking for a new goalkeeper.

Chelsea are also in a similar position after Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy both contributing to poor performances this campaign. The London club are seen as ‘first and foremost’ in the transfer race as they edge ahead of United.

Even if De Gea stays beyond this season, the outlet confirms that the club will still look for a new number one who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

