Crossing the Rubicon: Should Manchester United fans have protested for ‘Full Sale Only’?



Yesterday, fans protested against the Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United ahead of the afternoon home victory against Aston Villa. But have fans lost their field of vision; was this a pro-Qatar protest rather than an anti-Glazer one?

The 1958, who have been the frontrunners in organising consistent protests over recent months, told UnitedPeoplesTV that the protest acts also a plea for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS to be completely transparent with fans about their latest proposal.

INEOS officially submitted a bid on Friday which is said to include a means which enables Joel and Avram – the two siblings most eager to continue benefiting from United – to remain as minority stakeholders of the club. Hence, full sale only.

Qatar made a portion of fans excited in November when they revealed their intention to purchase 100% of Manchester United via Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s Nine Two Foundation. Many, however, have been unnerved by the idea of a state – which is noted for its lack of human rights, precarious sourcing of money, and need for sportswashing – gaining control of a club founded upon its local community, togetherness, and integrity.

Sheikh Jassim’s bid is said to have, ultimately, been disappointing regarding the total offer to buy the Glazers out. With such, Sir Jim’s settlement appears to be the most appealing to a family who have become accustomed to being leeches.

With the takeover process reaching its climax in terms of bidding (this is the third round of official offers), The 1958 decided to strike the iron whilst it’s hot. But, as a consequence of the media circus around the bidding process and the unknown quantities at play, it has become a clouded protest.

The spokesperson for the fan group seemed to suggest that the reason for the Full Sale Only push is because they have passed the point of no return. “This fanbase has given blood, sweat and tears for 18 years now to get rid of the Glazers. We can’t just ignore that and be kind of 66% of Glazers out,” he admitted.

To ‘cross the Rubicon’, in the words of Julius Caesar, has become a phenomenon familiar to businesses indicating when it is too late to turn back and that you must now over-commit, but in this instance it has struck the people being affected by the business of football.

Not wanting to be “66% Glazers out” is completely understandable. Almost every fan is ticking off the days until the last time they see the Americans’ name associated with Manchester United.

But there is a nuance to the overarching process which has been ignored.

By protesting for a full sale only, The 1958 have, essentially, invited fans to become a Qatar fanclub.

Sheikh Jassim is the only bidder during the entirety of the “exploration of strategic alternatives” to announce an intention to buy 100% of the club. No other party has suggested they aim to do the same – perhaps due to the prolonged complications surrounding the New York Stock Exchange; you and I can buy shares of United right now, meaning the Sheikh would have to buy us out, too.

No other bidder has positioned themselves as ready to fully buy the club. The Glazer family owns 69% in total, not 100%, after all.

The reason to support the supporters’ group campaign is as a result of Sir Jim’s change of tune, i.e., to keep the Glazers involved in the club, a sacrilege to many who have given blood, sweat and tears to divulge the businessmen out of Manchester, as The 1958 explained.

But there are only two leading parties in the takeover process: Qatar and INEOS. Qatar intends on buying the whole club; INEOS wants to buy a majority share. This makes it quite simple: The 1958, therefore, are supporting Qatar, regardless of the philosophical reasoning and emotional justification they give to defend the protest’s slogan.

By simplifying this, you could argue that I am lacking nuance. And, although I am more than understanding of the fans’ eagerness to completely oust the current owners, this may still be the case – I was not present at the protests in 2005 like many present yesterday were. The human element of wanting the Glazers to fully sell the club is more than valid. The main reason for today’s protest is to underline the fact that the Glazers cannot remain in the boardroom at Old Trafford (even if it is the only solution). The thousands of fans who demonstrated so passionately, moreover, displayed that local community, togetherness, and integrity are still at the core of the club.

The fact that Qatar is the only party wanting the Glazers to fully sell, however, has to be considered. The slogan of today’s protest and Sheikh Jassim’s initial statement are intrinsically attached, which is where The 1958 have misplaced their ultimate aim. To campaign for a full sale also campaigns for Qatari ownership.

This may seem like a pro-INEOS message, but the entangled nature of yesterday’s protest confuses the overarching desire, and the consequent pro-Qatar message they have sent out – albeit unintentionally – has to be noted. Having said that, although some are honest about the reasoning behind the demonstration, it is without a doubt that United fans would not hesitate to cross the Rubicon once more to ensure a Glazer expulsion – and rightly so.

