Dean Henderson out for rest of the season with fresh injury setback confirmed

Dean Henderson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a long-standing thigh injury.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has been on loan at Nottingham Forest this season.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Henderson was hoping to be back for the final games of the campaign.

Henderson hasn’t played for Forest since mid-January, which forced Forest to dip into the transfer market and sign Keylor Navas to cover for him.

Navas has performed well since his move and may have kept Henderson out until the end of the season, regardless of fitness.

However, the latest setback has officially ruled the Englishman out for the remainder of Forest’s relegation battle.

Steve Cooper’s side sit outside the drop zone by just a point but have played a game more than the surrounding teams in the fight.

On a personal level, Henderson was hoping for a strong end to the season to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

At one point Henderson looked a sure-fire bet to take over the number one spot from David de Gea at United.

However, after expecting more game time than he got last season, Henderson demanded a move away from the club last summer.

Henderson then accused the club of broken promises during a fiery interview in which he also questioned senior figures at the club.

The interview may have burnt his bridges with the Old Trafford club and United will be happy to listen to offers for a permanent deal in the summer.

