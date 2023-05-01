Erik ten Hag to discuss future with Harry Maguire at the end of the season

Manchester United are expected to have a busy summer transfer market, with Erik ten Hag keen to tailor his squad to mount a serious title charge next season.

A raft of players have been linked with joining the ranks at Old Trafford, with additions needed across the park.

As well as players coming in, a few big names are expected to be moved on, as the United boss plots a clear out.

One name on the hit list to be sold to raise funds for incomings is club captain, Harry Maguire.

As reported by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag is ready to end Maguire’s four year stay in Manchester.

Maguire has lost his way badly since his record breaking £80 million move from Leicester and desperately needs a move to revive his career.

Romano confirms Ten Hag will have a conversation with the England man regarding his future when the current term comes to a close.

“At the end of the season Ten Hag will have a conversation with Harry Maguire, while Victor Lindelöf also wants to play more, but he has chances to stay,” says Romano.

With United in the market for a centre-back, it appears Maguire will be the one moved on, with Lindelöf the more likely to stay as back up to Rapha Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Romano also reports that Ten Hag is a keen admirer of Napoli’s Kim Min-Jae, who has a £50 million release clause at the end of the campaign.

Maguire, despite his recent struggles, would command a decent fee that would go a long way to raising the funds needed to acquire the services of Kim.

Unfortunately for Maguire, he hasn’t been able to regain any kind of form that made him the £80 million man he was back in 2019.

Luke Shaw, alongside Victor Lindelöf, are expected to cover the absence of Varane and Martinez for the run in, highlighting how far Maguire has fallen in the last 12 months.

Should Maguire be moved on in the summer, he will leave with the regret of not kicking on to fulfill his potential after being given the chance to lead United’s revival under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag.