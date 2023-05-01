Erik ten Hag’s position as Manchester United manager could be in jeoprady



Chelsea’s decision to sack Graham Potter was not a surprise to many. Rapid fire managerial sackings have become a part of the so-called cultural DNA at Chelsea, but one of the most winningest Premier League clubs in the past decade also sat 11th place in the table.

Indeed, Thomas Tuchel was sacked less than six months into Todd Boehly’s tirade as interim sporting director, and still the discombobulated nature of new ownership continues at Chelsea.

Whilst this situation does hold up in the football court given Chelsea’s history and Potter’s poor management, there are still deeper, underlying side effects at play which may send alarm bells ringing in Erik ten Hag’s head.

Manchester United are in the thick of a takeover process. The supposed final round of bidding has already closed and proceedings are moving at a fast pace.

The club is set to become the most expensive sporting organisation in Europe and, considering Todd Boehly’s unhinged adventures in English football after becoming the face of Clearlake Capital’s ownership of Chelsea, Ten Hag will have to – rather unfortunately – become a manager whose position is considered as in jeopardy.

This is not a reactionary statement. It is rather a caution due to a telling trend across takeovers of major European clubs.

Since 2010, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia, Everton, Internazionale, Milan, and Chelsea have undergone majority ownership changes. And all – every. single. club. – have pulled the trigger on their first team manager within six months after the takeovers were completed.

Of course, the Qataris and INEOS can be expected to say something along the lines of: ‘We aim to reestablish Manchester United as a footballing powerhouse under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag, who we fully support etc.’ when/if they purchase majority ownership of United. This rhetoric may seem positive and smell like roses – United fans have finally found a manager who they think is 100% the right man – but there is reason to suspect empty promises with regards to new owners ‘fully supporting Ten Hag.’

Even if they do begin their era by backing Ten Hag, there is the ominous fact that new owners wait for the chance, the appropriate opportunity, to sack the old manager and bring in “their” man.

Milan were purchased by Li Yonghong under the Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux brand and financed by Elliott Management Corporation – a hedge fund who have made their money available for the Glazers – in April 2017.

Vincenzo Montella was awarded a fresh contract just a couple of weeks after Li took over Milan. He was, however, sacked in November 2017 – slightly over six months into the new owner’s reign and less than six months into his new deal. This was in spite of Milan ‘backing’ their manager with €200m splurge in the transfer window; Montella was afforded a mere three months to arrange these new purchases into a good team.

Across the city, Inter underwent a takeover one year prior to their rival’s, as Suning Holdings Group secured majority ownership in June 2016.

Roberto Mancini left the club by mutual consent two months later; he went on to lift the European Championship with Italy two years ago.

Valencia was taken over by Salford City co-owner Peter Lim in May 2014. Juan Antonio Pizzi was sacked in July. Pizzi had only been in charge for six months when he was fired – hardly adequate time to cement his philosophy and tactical principles onto the team.

In the Premier League, Everton were bought by Fahrad Moshiri, the former Arsenal majority shareholder, in February 2016.

Roberto Martinez was sacked three months later in May. He had guided Everton to two domestic semi-finals that same season; fans were, however, dismayed by the club’s League performances.

Todd Boehly, of course, sacked Thomas Tuchel after having spent €200m in the summer to ‘support’ the Champions League winning manager’s setup. Graham Potter has now been hit by the same bullet; there is simply no degree of loyalty or patience when billions of pounds are concerned, no matter the faux statements of understanding and commitment to a promising manager in the media.

And then the Qataris. They took over PSG in June 2011 using the closed shareholder Qatar Sports Investments model, making their mark in European football in the summer by spending millions on new transfers. Antoine Koumbouare was sacked in December, six months after the Emir of Qatar became majority stakeholder. The club were top of Ligue 1.

There is a clear trend seen through these most recent major takeovers. Managers are given the sack when the appropriate opportunity presents itself, whether that be through a disagreement over the new running of the club or through the inability to instantly change the on-pitch fortunes after millions in player investments, regardless of any promises of support or loyalty.

I would doubt that any Manchester United would want Ten Hag’s position to be called into question. I doubt the footballing hierarchy: John Murtough, Andy O’Boyle, or Richard Arnold, have even considered that to be a sheer possibility in the foreseeable future. But as recent history tells us, it is. United are about to be taken over; this fact produces another fact. That Ten Hag’s position as manager for the long-term future – which almost every fan wants – is fragile.

Montella had just signed a new contract with Milan, handed to him by the new ownership, and was sacked three months after the club backed him with €200m in the summer market. Thomas Tuchel experienced a similar unjust exit. Pizzi barely had any time to prove himself in La Mestalla.

These are managers who appeared to be supported, but who had to experience the sinister betrayal of what turned out to be empty promises.

Ten Hag has shown his capabilities, his suitability, and his drive as the manager of Manchester United already in his first season. He is, at this moment in time, the one.

It is therefore every fan’s duty to be aware of new owners’ tactics. They will be waiting and ready, pistols already loaded as they sit down for the first time in the director’s box at Old Trafford, for a dilemma to be created. For the appropriate and acceptable opportunity to fire their gun. United fans must be able to take a step back, spot, and realise that foul play is afoot.

