Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United’s interest in Manu Kone

Manchester United’s summer transfer plans are gathering pace with the opening of the market fast approaching.

Erik ten Hag is hoping to make multiple additions to his squad, with the view to making a serious charge for the title next season.

As well as the obvious need for a world class striker, United require more quality in the middle of the park.

Marcel Sabitzer has impressed since joining from Bayern Munich on an emergency loan deal at the end of January but Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United are still weighing up their options.

“United also have to make a decision on Marcel Sabitzer, because they could … do something in midfield,” said Romano in his daily podcast via Caught Offside.

Romano also revealed United have held conversation around Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone and Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister but any deal will depend on the funds left over after nailing down a centre forward.

“They have discussed targets like Manu Kone and Alexis Mac Allister, but they can’t attack the situation just yet because it depends how much of their budget they’ll have left for a midfielder after signing a striker,” says Romano.

Another crucial issue that will determine Ten Hag’s summer plans is the outcome of the ongoing sale of the club.

Romano confirms the importance of getting the sale over the line to give Ten Hag the best chance of building his squad for next season.

“If the owners will fund both these moves it will be a crucial step,” adds Romano.

Kone, in particular, has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents and the Frenchman would certainly add legs to Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in United’s midfield.

Mac Allister has enjoyed a fine season at Brighton and played a key role in helping Argentina win the World Cup.

Either player would no doubt add quality to Ten Hag’s options in midfield, where he has found himself short at times this season.