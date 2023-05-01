Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain monitoring Tammy Abraham as Roma set asking price



Manchester United were made to work hard for their 1-0 victory against Aston Villa and despite creating many chances, they lacked that clinical edge up front.

It has been a recurring theme at times with wingers of full-backs crossing low and finding no one gambling inside the six-yard box like a true striker would.

Marcus Rashford led the line admirably but he plays his best stuff off the left instead of as a target man up front and the other options at manager Erik ten Hag‘s disposal have also failed to deliver.

United need an elite No 9 next season

The Red Devils require more than Anthony Martial, with his injury record and lack of effort and Wout Weghorst who gives it his all but is not the most prolific.

They have been linked with a move for either Tottenham Hotspur’s record goal-getter Harry Kane or Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

Both clubs are known for their hard negotiating stance and will only sell their front men for record sums and hence it has become essential for United to keep a list of backup options ready.

And La Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that both Paris Saint-Germain and United have been monitoring Roma’s Tammy Abraham and were scouts of both clubs were seen at the weekend.

“Last night to watch the match between Rome and Milan at the Olimpico there were also some observers from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, who had flown to the capital to closely monitor the yellow and red number 9.

“Both clubs are looking for a strong striker to strengthen their offensive department and, for different reasons, the former Chelsea could be the right name,” the report claimed.

The outlet also mentioned that United have been frequent visitors and that Abraham could be the perfect backup and a more clinical version of what Weghorst promises.

The former Chelsea star scored for Roma against the Champions League semifinalists but has generally not had the same impact he had last season.

Abraham could deliver in Premier League

The 25-year-old has managed nine goals and seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions but his minutes-per-goal involvement is not too bad, standing at 171 minutes.

He has matured a lot since his move to the Serie A and a return to the Premier League to answer all his critics would motivate him a lot more.

Jose Mourinho and Roma are reluctant to part ways with the England international for below his buyback clause, which stands at €80million.

Chelsea have the option of buying him back for the aforementioned amount next season and Roma do not want to start proceedings if the amount is not met.

It is mentioned that the both clubs being present could help the Giallorossi raise the price as high as possible. Abraham is valued at €45million according to Transfermarkt.

