Manchester United could seal Lautaro Martinez for £70million from Inter Milan



If there is one thing that is holding back Manchester United at the moment, it is the lack of an elite striker who could effectively convert the club’s dominance into more tangible returns.

Their most recent win over Aston Villa saw the Red Devils have 14 total shots but managed a solitary goal with many presentable chances going abegging.

It is clear to see that despite Marcus Rashford‘s career-best season so far, he is not a true No 9 as he simply does not gamble inside the six-yard box.

United need an elite striker ahead of next season

Anthony Martial and loan signing Wout Weghorst are no different and it is imperative that the Reds find an elite finisher in the summer transfer window.

Most links seem to suggest that it is a straight race between Tottenham’s record goalscorer Harry Kane and Serie A leading scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

There seems to be an inclination towards the England skipper but Spurs are asking for £100million for their prize asset despite only one year being left in his current contract.

That is why the 20-time English champions are keeping multiple options ready and the latest name to enter the fray is Inter Milan sniper Lautaro Martinez.

According to Football Insider, the Argentine’s goalscoring abilities coupled with his pressing game makes him the “perfect forward” for Ten Hag’s high-intensity system.

“Inter Milan are willing to sell Man United target Lautaro Martínez this summer as the Italian giants look to raise funds for the summer transfer window.

“The Red Devils have identified the 25-year-old as a potential summer signing should they fail to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford,” the report revealed.

Martinez could be perfect answer

According to the outlet, the Champions League semifinalists are willing to part ways with the 25-year-old for around £70million with multiple clubs — Real Madrid and Arsenal along with United monitoring the striker.

Martinez has 21 goals and eight assists in 47 games across all competitions and has been in red-hot form recently, scoring four times and assisting once in his last four games for the club.

He is the Nerazzurri top-scorer this term and has consistently been one of their strongest performers since his move from Racing Club back in 2018. And at 25, he still has his best years ahead of him.

It will be interesting to see who ultimately ends up arriving but if the World Cup winner is available for the aforementioned price, the Red Devils simply must try and win the race.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.