Manchester United interested in James Maddison who will leave Leicester City in the summer



Midfield is one area where Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag must have made plans for considering what has transpired this season.

He has had to face crucial games without midfield pairing of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen while Bruno Fernandes has no adequate backup with United losing 75% of games when the Portuguese has not started.

Ideally, the Dutch manager would like a versatile playmaker who could fill in at different positions and allow crucial players to have a day off once in a while.

Versatile playmaker required at United

Enter Leicester City’s James Maddison. In a difficult season for the Foxes, the 26-year-old has been a rare beacon of shining light.

The 2015-16 Premier League champions are precariously close to relegation, sitting at 18th position and they still have games against Liverpool and Newcastle coming up.

According to The Telegraph, irrespective of what happens in the end, Leicester have decided to offload the England international in the summer and United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are all interested.

“Maddison is set to be sold regardless of the outcome of Leicester’s survival mission with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United interested in the England international.

“Leicester revealed record losses of £92.5 million in their financial accounts earlier this year and will return to the club’s model of selling a key asset this summer to balance the books,” the report stated.

The former Norwich City star has one year remaining in his contract with Leicester and the Foxes are said to be asking for a sum between £45 million and £60 million for their star man.

Maddison could be the perfect answer

It is clear to see why Dean Smith’s side rate him so highly. Maddison can play as the attacking midfielder, deeper when required as well as out wide and even as a second striker.

He has a knack for spectacular goals and is a dead-ball specialist and despite his club’s poor form, he has managed nine goals and seven assists, the second highest scorer this term.

United could do with someone of Maddison’s calibre. He could fill in for Fernandes and Eriksen when required and is equally adept at wide, which means Ten Hag will not need to push the Portuguese out wide.

Leicester are known for their stubbornness when it comes to outgoings and they will try and extract maximum value from the deal and it would be a no-brainer for United to be part of the deal.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.