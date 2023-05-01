Real Madrid still not giving up on Alejandro Garnacho despite new Manchester United contract



With Manchester United struggling to score goals recently, manager Erik ten Hag has failed to improve matters from the bench due to the dearth of quality alternatives.

Up front, both Anthony Martial and loan signing Wout Weghorst have failed to light the spark and it looks inevitable that their time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

In terms of wing options, the United boss has had only Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri to call upon. While the Uruguayan has showed promise, he still remains raw.

United have missed Garnacho big time

As for the Swede, he desperately needs either a loan or a permanent move away as it has just not worked for him under the former Ajax coach.

How Ten Hag has missed Alejandro Garnacho. The United boss had remarked that what held the Argentine apart from his teammates was his fearlessness and the Red Devils could have done with that in certain games.

He is finally close to returning to the first-team and it would be a huge boon for the club in the season finale with United trying to cement their Champions League spot and win the FA Cup to stop Manchester City from winning a potential Treble.

The collective global fanbase heaved a massive sigh of relief recently when the club announced that the 18-year-old had signed a contract extension till 2028.

He has a bright future ahead of him and is already a firm fan-favourite and the Reds will be hoping to keep a hold of the academy graduate for many years to come.

Real Madrid were tracking him and they were in talks to snap up the highly-rated winger should he fail to agree a new contract with the Premier League giants.

However, despite the new contract, Real Madrid are still lurking and president Florentino Pérez has his eyes on Garnacho as he seeks to pick up the most coveted talents from South America.

According to Defensa Central, Garnacho’s new deal includes a buyout clause of €100 million which basically means that it is not impossible for the Madrid giants to get him if they wish to.

Real Madrid continue to monitor Garnacho

“Despite the fact that Alejandro Garnacho has renewed his contract with Manchester United, he is still an option to be taken into account by Real Madrid.

If his progression continues to be meteoric in the coming years, the white club will consider his signing. The termination clause of 100 million euros could be very manageable, as long as he meets the enormous expectations.”

Interestingly, it is also mentioned in the report that the Los Blancos are in no hurry as they will keep monitoring the winger’s progress.

His current deal expires when he will be 23 and that would be the perfect time to swoop for the Argentine. United will hopefully have something to say about that.

