Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 1-1 Everton u18s



Manchester United went into their penultimate match of the season in what was the first of a double header against Everton to close out the season.

There was an unusual name in the United starting XI as Salford City’s Jacob Lara is experiencing a trial spell at Carrington. The 18-year-old centre back has captained Salford’s youth sides and recently experience senior football during a work experience loan to Stalybridge Celtic in non-league.

The match was only 20 seconds in when Sam Murray intercepted the Everton keeper’s clearance and headed straight through to Ethan Wheatley, who took it first time on the turn but snatched his effort wide.

The match then slowed down as both sides found their feet until Jacob Beaumont-Clark cut in onto his left foot and hit a dipping shot that looked to go over Elyh Harrison, but the United keeper managed to get his fingertips to it and tip it over the bar.

Two minutes later, Beaumont-Clark threatened again, this time trying for the bottom left corner, but Harrison was there to make another good save to push away.

In the 29th minute, trialist Lara spread play down the wing with a ball over the top to James Nolan, who raced towards the byline and cut back for Sam Mather to clinically finish into the top left corner.

Lara was showing a good passing range with another long ball over the top, this time to Wheatley who took the shot first time, dragging it wide across the goal.

Late in the half, some lovely passing play from United led to Nolan dribbling through and finding Wheatley, who quickly laid off to Lacey, who drove around the box looking for the opening but had his shot blocked in the end, leaving the score 1-0 going into the break.

Everton manager Leighton Baines had his side fired up coming out in the second half as Martin Sherif pressed straight from the kick off to steal the ball off a loose touch from Finley McAllister. The striker then ran towards the edge of the box before striking off the outside of the left post.

Three minutes later, the post didn’t come to United’s rescue again as Sherif pulled the match level. A wide free kick from the left was swung in enticingly for the tall striker to leap above the outcoming Harrison and head into an open goal.

In the 63rd minute, Murray’s cross bounced off an Everton defender right to Nolan, who quickly poked towards goal, but he couldn’t get enough on it to beat the keeper.

Then a great move by McAllister on the right saw the midfielder drive into the box past two defenders and drill a low shot at goal that was saved by the keeper’s foot.

Beaumount-Clarke popped up again with a good effort, striking from the right corner of the box. Harrison got down quick to parry out and it was subsequently cleared by Lara.

Adam Berry came within inches of taking the lead after being introduced from the bench. The midfielder turned on the edge of the box and a slight deflection on his shot pulled it narrowly wide of the right post.

Berry then worked space in the box to square across, which was cleverly dummied by Victor Musa, leaving it for McAllister who couldn’t find the finish, dragging it wide left.

Just before injury time, a slip by an Everton defender almost gifted the match to United, allowing Musa to run clean through on goal. But a poor touch took Musa off his stride and ultimately he couldn’t beat the keeper with his low shot.

One last chance then came at the other end with Everton almost capitalizing themselves from Nolan tripping to allow the ball to bounce to Sherif, who looked to chip over Harrison. But his effort bounced just wide to end it 1-1.

An even back and forth match, United will rue their missed opportunities in front of goal with poor finishing but will be thankful of Harrison’s top saves at the back.

United: Harrison, Nolan, Lara, Ogunneye (Kamason 68), Murray, Fitzgerald, McAllister, Lacey (Berry 73), Mather, Missin (Williams 46), Wheatley (Musa 68)

Unused subs: Myles

