Alex Telles poised to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr

Manchester United loanee Alex Telles could be following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo as he considers a move to Al-Nassr.

Currently on loan to Sevilla, since returning from an injury he picked up in the World Cup, the left-back has been playing out of his comfort zone as a centre back.

However, he has been struggling to really cement his place in the team.

With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia succeeding in the left-back position for Ten Hag, it is hard to see Telles returning to this squad and he could be on his way out of Old Trafford for good.

Spanish journalist, José A. Espina, reports that Al Nassr have shown an interest in the Brazilian and are willing to cover his current salary at least.

He would be joining former United teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Saudi Arabia in January this year.

Telles is an integral part of Ramón Menezes’ Brazil and will be looking to continue his international career.

A move to a minor league may be detrimental to that ambition but he isn’t without options.

The 30 year-old has also been linked to a move back to Brazil and to Turkish club Galatasaray.

He spent two seasons there from 2014-2016, making 39 appearances and netting two goals before moving on loan to Inter Milan.

Telles has made 50 appearances for United since his arrival in 2020.

He made his debut against PSG in the Champions League group stages in October of that year where United won 2-1.