Dean Henderson expected to report back to Manchester United for pre-season

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is expected to report back for pre-season at the club, after his season was brought to a premature end due to a thigh injury.

Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on loan at the start of the campaign but hasn’t played since January.

BBC reporter, Simon Stone, confirmed the extent of Henderson’s injury and says United expect him back for pre-season via his Twitter feed.

Manchester United expect Dean Henderson to be fit for the start of pre-season training after his campaign was brought to an end by thigh surgery. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 2, 2023

Henderson was hoping to be available for Forest’s run in but suffered a set back in his recovery last week.

Steve Cooper’s side sit in 18th place in the Premier League and face a major battle to stay in the division.

On a personal level, Henderson was hoping for a strong end to the season to secure a move away from Old Trafford.

The number one spot may be up for grabs at United come the end of the season, given David de Gea‘s struggles and in previous years Henderson looked a certainty to take over from the Spaniard, long term.

However, after demanding a move away from the club last summer, Henderson wasn’t willing to fight for his place under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Henderson then accused the club of broken promises during a fiery interview in which he also questioned senior figures at the club.

The interview may have burnt his bridges with the Old Trafford club and United will be happy to listen to offers for a permanent deal in the summer.

However, stranger things have happened and if Henderson can prove himself to be the man that can fill De Gea’s gloves, he could save United a pretty penny in the transfer market.

With United’s focus on securing a number nine in the summer, as well as bolstering up their midfield and defence, Henderson may still get his wish of becoming the number one at Old Trafford.